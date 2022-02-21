APSU Baseball travels to Southern Illinois, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – After opening the 2022 season with a series victory against Boston College, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team returns to action with its season’s first-midweek outing.

Due to inclement weather forecast for Clarksville, Tuesday, the Austin Peay-Southern Illinois game has been rescheduled for 4:00pm at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Governors and Salukis each picked up series victories during their opening weekend. Austin Peay State University used walk-off walks to clinch wins Saturday and Sunday against Boston College. Southern Illinois also won its Saturday and Sunday games at Louisiana-Monroe to clinch its series win.



Austin Peay State University trailed late in all three games of its series against Boston College. It recovered from an eight-run deficit entering its half of the fifth inning to win Saturday’s tilt in 10 innings.



The APSU Govs then faced a 10-run deficit entering its half of the fourth inning but battled back to win in eight innings. First baseman John McDonald led the offense with a 5-for-12 weekend that included two doubles and five RBI. He was one of five Govs with a hit in each game of the series.

Southern Illinois lost a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in its opener at ULM but bounced back with a wire-to-wire win in Game 2 before using a seventh-inning rally to take control of Game 3. Outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher posted four RBI in the series finale and was 4-for-7 with five RBI to lead SIU over the weekend. Southern Illinois’ pitching staff posted an impressive 3.46 ERA over the weekend and limited the Warhawks to a .221 batting average.

On The Mound

Tuesday | RHP Jacob Weaver vs. RHP Ben Riffe

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander started all three games against BC and had a hit in all three outings. He hit two home runs (three-run and solo) in the series finale. It was his second multi-HR game as a Governor, joining a two-home run outing at Murray State last season.

First baseman John McDonald extended his reached-safely streak to 24 games with a base hit in all three games of the Boston College series. He recorded his 100th collegiate hit in the series opener.

Newcomer Jonah Beamon went hitless in his first two games as a Governor but battled back with a 2-for-5 outing in the series finale. It included his first home run at APSU, a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

John Bolton knocked a double in all three games of the series against the Eagles, finishing the weekend 5-for-9 with four runs scored from the No. 9 spot in the order.

A NJCAA National All-Tournament Team selection in 2019, newcomer Michael Robinson opened his APSU career with six hits against Boston College, including a 3-for-5 effort in Game 2 with a game-tying RBI in the ninth inning.

TJ Foreman started the season’s first two games and scored in all three games of the series, including the game-winning run in the series finale.

Skyler Luna batted leadoff in all three games of the BC series and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in the series finale while scoring a run in all three games.

Gino Avros made the move to right field with little effort over the weekend and posted back-to-back two-hit outings to wrap up the series. He earned the walk-off walk in Game 2 then had two doubles and scored twice in the series finale.

Knaje Guthrie worked a 10-pitch walk to walk-off the Eagles in Sunday’s series finale, capping his first start that saw him go 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Austin Peay State University’s designated hitter spot was held hitless over the opening weekend. Harrison Brown started Game 3 and earned a walk and scored in the fourth inning.

The APSU Govs pinch hitters enjoyed a 3-for-5 weekend and a .750 on-base percentage (6-for-8) against Boston College, including Ty DeLancey’s game-tying two-run double in the series finale.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are still available for the 31-game home slate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). The ticket window at Raymond C. Hand Park opens one hour prior to the first pitch each day.

Follow The APSU Govs

Tuesday’s game at Southern Illinois will not be available on ESPN+. Fans wishing to follow along more discreetly may visit SIUSalukis.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.