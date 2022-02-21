Tennessee Gas Prices go up another Three Cents

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average continues to increase, rising three cents over last week, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.29 which is 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than one year ago.
“Gas prices are still rising across the state this week, however, at a much slower rate compared to last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to push pump prices higher this week.”
Quick Facts
- 33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.11 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.58 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation this week
National Gas Prices
Over last week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by five cents to $3.53. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million bbl to 247.1 million bbl last week.
On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 9.13 million b/d to 8.57 million b/d. Typically, a decrease in gas demand during winter would put downward pressure on pump prices, but elevated crude prices continue to push pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely rise if crude prices continue to climb.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.90 to settle at $91.76.
Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.
Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 1.1 million bbl last week to 411.5 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 11 percent lower than mid-February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.34), Nashville ($3.33), Chattanooga ($3.32)
- Least expensive metro markets – Kingsport ($3.23), Johnson City ($3.24), Cleveland ($3.25)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Monday
|
Sunday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$3.293
|
$3.294
|
$3.263
|
$3.042
|
$2.400
|
Chattanooga
|
$3.316
|
$3.326
|
$3.272
|
$2.977
|
$2.298
|
Knoxville
|
$3.280
|
$3.277
|
$3.203
|
$3.058
|
$2.364
|
Memphis
|
$3.335
|
$3.328
|
$3.306
|
$3.131
|
$2.475
|
Nashville
|
$3.328
|
$3.333
|
$3.326
|
$3.053
|
$2.439
|
Click here to view current gasoline price averages
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.