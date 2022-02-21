Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with injuries at Fort Campbell Boulevard, Jack Miller Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) and Jack Miller Boulevard.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:13pm and involved two vehicles.

One of the drivers is reported to be in critical condition, but their status is unknown at this time. The northbound lanes of 41A were shut down and traffic was being diverted down Jack Miller Boulevard.

The roadway is back open at this time.

There is no other information available for release at this time.