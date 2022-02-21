Manna Café Ministries has sponsorship opportunities available

Clarksville, TN – Attention local business owners! Are you in need of some extra marketing? Check out Manna Café Ministries’ exclusive promotional opportunity: The Trifecta Sponsorship.

Manna has three fundraising events in the near future: the Shoot Down Hunger clay shoot tournament on April 2nd; Grits & Gravy annual breakfast/birthday celebration on May 6th; and the annual Golf Scramble Tournament on June 10th.

Manna Café has sponsorship opportunities for each individual event, but why not receive exclusive promotions by sponsoring all three?

The Trifecta Sponsorship includes basic benefits such as social media posts and event signage as well as additional promotions available only through the Trifecta. These include newsletter recognition (readership 1300); a thorough highlight on social media; and more!



If you are interested in this opportunity, or to register an individual or team for any event, please reach out to Rachael Hickman at Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com or visit MannaCafeMinistries.com – Events – Trifecta Sponsorship.



This opportunity is available for a limited time only, and sponsorships are filling up, so don’t delay!