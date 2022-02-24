Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as parts of Middle Tennessee.

Flooding concerns will continue Thursday night, February 24th, and into Friday morning as additional rain falls on saturated grounds. River and stream flooding will continue into the weekend.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.



Already significant flooding has been reported across the watch area and continuing rainfall through Thursday night will further worsen conditions.



Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, and Wayne County.