Clarksville Police Department reports Hit and Run of Motorcycle on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ashbury Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Hit and Run of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 4:45pm at Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) and Ashbury Road and involved a motorcycle and a gray car that fled the scene.

The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a gray Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist is being life-flighted to Nashville and his status is unknown at this time. Two northbound lanes of 41A at Ashbury Road are currently shut down.

CPD is asking the public to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. There is no other information available at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Nemeth Headley, 931.648.0656.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.