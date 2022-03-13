DinoTrek now open at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – The time has come to embark on a prehistoric journey at Nashville Zoo! DinoTrek is officially open to the public and will run through the end of July. Located by the Zoo’s Historic Grassmere Home and Farm, this attraction takes guests on a winding wooded path where they will encounter 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

These prehistoric beasts, built on a steel frame by Texas-based Billings Productions Inc., move, growl, hiss, roar, and even spit! Educational signs along the path allow all guests to learn more about the 20 different species on display and young paleontologists can even conduct their own mini-excavation in a fossil sandpit.

Species on the trail include Allosaurus, Amargasaurus, Carnotaurus, Citipati, Coelophysis, Compsognathus, Deinonychus, Diablocertops, Dilophosaurus, Edmontonia, Megalosaurus, Pachyrinosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Suchomimus, Utahraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex.



An Amargasaurus egg has been laid at the start of the DinoTrek trail and is expected to hatch sometime in the coming weeks. Visitors can guess the date and time of hatching by visiting www.nashvillezoo.org/enter-to-win. The winner will receive a free household membership to the Zoo. The contest is open until March 27th and allows only one entry per email address. The winner will be announced once the egg has hatched.



Billings Productions Inc. is a world leader in the design and development of animatronic exhibits for zoos, museums, botanical gardens, and theme parks. Their company aims to promote awareness of prehistoric life and endangered wildlife for all ages, and Nashville Zoo is excited to partner with them once again for DinoTrek.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4.00 per person. Children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s Entry Village and at the entrance to the exhibit. The supporting sponsor for DinoTrek is AAA.

For more information on DinoTrek, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

