Visit Clarksville announces New Challenge Trails

Clarksville, TN – Complete any or all of Visit Clarksville’s 13 new challenge trails and earn custom-designed collectible pins.

By using the Visit Clarksville app, visitors and residents can select a trail of their interest, check-in at the required number of stops, earn a Challenge Badge in the app, and receive a custom-designed pin in the mail.

Available trails are Family Fun Attractions, Most Instagrammable Places, Heritage Trail, African American Legacy Trail, Uniquely Southern Food, Civil War Trail, Brews & Beverages, Treasure Hunters, Coffee Lovers, Artsy Shopping, Adventure Outside, Public Art and Sweet Treats.



“This project is an opportunity to invite both visitors and residents to engage more directly with our brand, elevate their brand experience, and directly drive traffic to Clarksville’s attractions and businesses,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “It’s also a tremendous learning opportunity as people venture beyond their normal routines and go-to’s. We’ve been thrilled at the positive participation and feedback so far and plan to add more trails throughout the year.”

How it Works:

Download the free VisitClarksvilleTN mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Open the App and choose the Trails icon. Pick a trail and check-in at the required number of places.

Once the check-in requirement is achieved, users earn a Challenge Badge in the app.

Visit Clarksville will email users for a mailing address and mail the earned pin(s).

If users take a photo of themselves at a trail stop and tag #clarksvilletrailchallenge on Instagram or Twitter they can earn a bonus pin, bringing the initial collection to 14 in all.

See more information on the Visit Clarksville website at https://www.visitclarksvilletn.com/things-to-do/challenge-trails/.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and our tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2020, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $252 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.