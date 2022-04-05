APSU Softball makes trip to Nashville to take on Lipscomb, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team steps out of Ohio Valley Conference play, on Wednesday at 5:00pm, as they travel to Draper Diamond in Nashville, Tennessee to play the Lipscomb Bisons in a single contest.

For the Governors (17-18, 4-7 OVC), playing Lipscomb (14-21, 4-5 ASUN) marks the seventh game this season against a future ASUN Conference opponent, having already played Jacksonville State, Florida Gulf Coast and North Alabama two times each already this season, going 3-3 in those contests.

Heading into the matchup against the Bisons, the Govs are led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .449 batting average, including 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs to go with 31 runs scored and 32 RBI.



Four other Govs also enter the road contest batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.360, 4 HR, 27 RBI), followed by Kylie Campbell (.340, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Megan Hodum (.308, 29 runs, 9 RBI) and Morgan Zuege (.301, 11 runs, 5 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 9-6 record, including a 3.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 104.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 3-4, with a 5.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.18 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 57 innings.



For Lipscomb, they have two hitters batting over .300 this season, Presley Leebrick (.349, 1 HR, 19 RBI) and Amy Vetula (.311, 0 HR, 7 RBI).



In the circle, the Bisons are led by Kate Peters, who comes in with a 6-6 record, including a 2.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 68.2 innings of work.

Inside the Lines

Lexi Osowski needs two hits to reach 50 hits for the second straight season.

Jordan Benefiel needs 10 strikeouts to reach 100 for the season.

Osowski needs one extra-base hit to move into a tie with Carly Mattson (2016-19) for sixth all-time for career extra-base hits, with 68.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until the weekend when they return to Nashville and OVC play to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in a three-game series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.