Visit Clarksville announces Cabela’s King Kat Qualifier coming to Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – King Kat Fishing Tournament presented by Bass Pro and Cabela’s will make a stop in Clarksville. April 9th, 2022. Liberty Park will host fishermen looking to make waves on their way to the Cabela’s King Kat Classic in Decatur, AL. The qualifier will start at 6:30am with the final weigh-in at 4:00pm.

One of the focal points of this day will be the Kids’ Fishing Rodeo taking place at the Liberty Park Fishing Pond starting at 9:00am. This aspect of the event is open to all children age 12 and under.

Participating kids will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Six winners will be drawn at a future Crappie USA Classic. Any child looking to participate must be accompanied by an adult. There is no fee to enter.



“We have a beautiful park, situated perfectly on the banks of the Cumberland River. I think it is only fitting that Clarksville is hosting a tournament of this caliber,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “In addition to the main event, offering an opportunity for local kids to experience the outdoors and a love for fishing is truly a great opportunity for our city,” Cunningham added.



For more information on the event visit KingKatUSA.com.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and up tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.