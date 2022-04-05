Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hosts North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The first-midweek action of the season is up next for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team when it takes on North Alabama in a double-dual, Wednesday, with the first match set to begin at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay State University went 3-1 last weekend at the EKU Beach Tournament, with their only loss coming to North Alabama, who went 4-0 in Richmond, Kentucky. The Governors are 9-6 this season and are 3-0 when playing on their home sand. The Lions are 10-8 and are on a five-match winning streak, however, they are just 1-2 in road matches.

The Govs are led by the reigning OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead, who were a perfect 4-0 at the EKU Beach Tournament. Bullington and Mead are on a team-best five-match winning streak and have a team-leading 10-5 record this season while playing exclusively in the No. 1 position.



Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell have manned the No. 2 position for the Governors this season, where they have also have a team-leading 10-5 mark. Tegan Seyring and Demi McInnis have occupied the No. 3 line for the majority of the season, where they have a 6-5 record.



Six different pairs have played on the No. 4 line for Austin Peay with the duos of Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart and Karli Graham and McInnis each picking up a pair of wins. Five different duos have appeared in the No. 5 position for the Govs with the tandem of Waite and Janvier Buggs leading the way with five victories.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will travel to Georgia State Diggin’ Duals, Friday and Saturday, at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta, Georgia. APSU will play Friday matches against UAB and Georgia State before playing Chattanooga and Tampa, Saturday.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.