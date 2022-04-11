Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias’ Ward 1 Newsletter, April 11th, 2022

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 7th, the Clarksville City Council met for its monthly regular voting session. The votes tracker is updated with links to each of the ordinances and resolutions that were on the agenda, as well as how I voted.

For rezoning applications, this includes a map of the area as well as comments from the relevant city departments. As always, I welcome your feedback!

There were some items on the April agenda that generated some interesting discussion during the meeting that I want to highlight. Think of this as the Cliffs Notes version of last night’s meeting.

Ordinance 103-2021-22

This rezoning application was to change the property from RM-1 (Single Family Mobile Home Residential District) to R-6 (Single Family Residential District). The R-6 zoning is an infill zoning designation, meaning it is meant for higher-density single-family homes that have access to residential supportive services like mass transit and retail services.

I voted against this ordinance, not because I am opposed to increased density in this area, but because this property is out of range of the city’s public transportation network and not within walking distance of retail services.

There is also concern that the homes to be built on this property will be much more expensive than the type of homes it is displacing, making them unaffordable to residents in this neighborhood and leading to gentrification. This ordinance passed against the recommendation of the Regional Planning Commission and the staff.

Ordinance 105-2021-22

The Regional Planning Commission and staff recommended approval for this application to rezone a portion of a parcel of land on Highway 76 from C-5 (Highway & Arterial Commercial District) to R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District). Several members of the neighboring community came to the meeting to oppose this application citing concerns of adding 200 apartment units to what is essentially a one-lane road that currently only has 13 homes on it.

This piece of property is proving difficult to develop because of the traffic conditions that exist on the portion of the property that fronts Highway 76. A traffic light will eventually need to be installed where Memorial Drive meets Highway 76, but until then, concerns with adding the traffic an apartment complex would generate to Jones Road led me to join the majority of the council in voting against this application.

Ordinance 100-2021-22

Needmore Road again. I have some major concerns with this application to rezone this property from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-6 (Single Family Residential). To provide some background, this property was recently rezoned from AG (Agricultural) to R-1 in December 2021 as part of a different rezoning application that included land across the street.

At the time of that request, the street department required the developer to conduct an assessment to determine the effects the additional traffic would have on E. Boy Scout Road as it went from AG to R-1. That traffic assessment was completed based on the zoning that was requested at that time. Now, the applicant is requesting a zoning designation that has the potential to bring additional density to this area, but without the requirement for a new traffic assessment.

I believe this creates a dangerous precedent where an applicant can incrementally increase the residential or commercial density of property without providing the council with the information it needs to make an informed decision. I continue to be opposed to putting additional homes on Needmore until the planned road improvements are complete.

You can view my comments and the council’s debate on this issue by clicking here and fast-forwarding to the 1:33:35 mark. This ordinance passed first reading.

Resolution 60-2021-22

This is a resolution requesting that the Regional Planning Commission prepare and submit an ordinance to rezone the entirety of the Red River Neighborhood to R-2A (Single Family Residential). This was one of four courses of action in a study produced by the RPC. At the same time, the city has initiated another study to take a look at the broader and more comprehensive study of the area to determine the best way to move forward with zoning in this area.

I want to be clear: I am very much in favor of preserving this historical neighborhood. There are some concerns that an R-2A zoning would have the effect of increasing the value of the lots in this neighborhood, leading to higher prices for newly constructed homes, unaffordable to current residents in that neighborhood.

The council seemed to agree that it would be prudent to wait for the results of the pending study before rezoning an entire neighborhood to avoid the possibility of needed to rezone a second time so shortly after the first. This resolution failed in a close vote.