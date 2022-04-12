Clarksville Parks and Recreation accepting applications for Mayor’s Youth Council

Clarksville, TN – Are you a junior or senior high school student interested in the political system? Do you want to work directly with the Mayor and City officials as a representative of City youth? If so, the Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications now through May 2nd, 2022.

The Youth Council provides an opportunity for Clarksville teens to acquire greater knowledge and appreciation for the political system through interaction and leadership development.

Members will represent the community’s youth and directly engage with the Mayor and City officials through the course of the program. In addition, they’ll work with the City of Clarksville Department Heads, Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs, and service organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities for the youth of the City.

“We develop young leaders when caring adults take the time to give them meaningful feedback and the support they need for personal growth,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The City of Clarksville provides these resources, and more, through the Mayor’s Youth Council while also giving them a voice on various issues that affect our local youth and community.”

The Youth Council is accepting applications from 11th and 12th-grade students in Clarksville-Montgomery County who have maintained a 2.75 grade point average and above. Members meet monthly and serve a one-year term that coincides with the CMCSS 2023 academic year.

To apply to be part of the Mayor’s Youth Council, students need to complete the following:

Apply online by May 2bd, 2022.

Complete the online application form according to the instructions.

Obtain three letters of reference. To include at least one from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal. Persons providing these references should not be related to you.

Details about the group and the application process are available online at https://bit.ly/37hMoXH or ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

