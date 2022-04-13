Manna Café Ministries’ 12th annual Grits & Gravy to take place May 6th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries would like to invite the community to its 12th annual Grits & Gravy. This casual fundraising event will take place at The Refuge (503 D Street, Clarksville, TN, 37042) on Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 7:00am until 9:00am.
Join Manna Cafe for a delicious, hearty breakfast prepared by its wonderful culinary program, Manna CATERS.
For a physical ticket or information about sponsorship opportunities for your business, please reach out to Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com
Connect with the community and make a difference for those in need in our city by
taking part in this exciting event.
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.