Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball brings on Kelechi Okworogwo for 2022-23 Season

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced the addition of forward Kelechi Okworogwo to the 2022-23 recruiting class.
The 6’6″ athletic forward from Brooklyn, New York, played last season at Westminster School and was named All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention. At Westminster School, Okworogwo averaged 17.1 points per game while tallying six double-doubles. Last June in his first game at the NEPSAC Showcase, Okworogwo scored 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Prior to Westminster School, Okworogwo played at Brooklyn Collegiate where during a truncated 2021 campaign, he averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks per game. Last summer, Okworogwo played on the AAU circuit with CM3 Elite where he most notably averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest at the HoopGroup Jam Fest.
Okworogwo joins forward Nathan Moore and guard Guy Fauntleroy as part of the Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.
Follow The APSU Govs
For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.