Neil Stauffer reveals Three-Part Action Plan for District Attorney’s Office

Montgomery County, TN – As Montgomery County and Robertson County continue to grow, we need a District Attorney who will lead with the strength to keep our communities safe.

My three-part internal action plan (based on specialization, modernization, and cooperation) will create a justice-focused, victim-centered framework for effective prosecution of criminal cases that will hold offenders accountable under the law and increase public safety.

Specialization: We will organize the District Attorney’s Office in a way that ensures a higher degree of specialization and training in particular areas of crime (i.e., violent crimes, special victim crimes, drug crimes, property crimes, theft crimes, domestic violence, elder abuse, child abuse, etc.).

We will also form a 19th Judicial District Cold Case Task Force to investigate and breathe new life into the more than 25 unsolved cold case homicides in our District. This proposed focus and organizational framework will allow us to better serve victims and seek justice on their behalf.



Modernization: We will bring the District Attorney’s Office into the 21st century by harnessing the latest advancements in technology and bringing these tools into the office and the courtroom to enhance case preparation and case presentation on behalf of victims and their families. We will create a website for the District Attorney’s Office and ensure a strong social media presence to keep the public informed about news and information concerning the Office.



Cooperation: Currently, the District Attorney’s Office is operating at a staffing level well below what is needed for a District of our size and projected growth. We need more Assistant District Attorney positions, and we need at least one Investigator position. To put this in perspective: The Knoxville DA’s Office has three Investigators. We have none. We need a District Attorney who will prioritize advocacy and collaboration with our state-level elected representatives to secure the funding and resources needed to handle our District’s rapidly expanding caseload and keep our communities safe.



Under my leadership, the District Attorney’s Office will seek justice in every case and uphold the Constitution. We will enforce the law equally, fairly, and consistently. We will fight to protect victims and ensure their voices are heard. We will be involved in our communities and will work with our law enforcement partners on ways to prevent and reduce crime.



As your next District Attorney, I’ll put my leadership and experience to work for you to keep our communities safe. I would be honored to receive your vote in the May 3rd Republican Primary. Early Voting runs from April 13th until April 28th at your local election commission.