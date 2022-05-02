Downtown @ Sundown features Priscilla Block May 6th

Montgomery County, TN – Kicking off the Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series on May 6th, 2022 at 7:00pm is the well-known country singer Priscilla Block.

Becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, Priscilla has over 1.3 million followers with top songs like Just About Over You and her newest release “My Bar.” Starting out her ‘Welcome to the Block Tour’ Clarksville will get to see Priscilla Block live in concert totally free! Priscilla Block has been nominated for a CMT award and will be performing at CMA Fest this summer.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Driving You Donuts, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s Homeade Icecream, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street.



Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.