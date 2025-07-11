Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 11th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 13

Resurfacing on SR 13 (US-79) from west of Jim Johnson Road to the Kentucky State Line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 13 for paving operations (MM 28.67 – 31.99). One lane will remain open at all times.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for paving, thermoplastic installation, concrete curb, and gutter work (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, the shoulder on I-24 eastbound will be closed for repairs (MM 35.9 – 41).

Aerial utility crossing.

7/16, 11:00pm – 1:00am, there will be closures along I-24 with a detour in place for aerial utility pole replacement near Ewing Drive (MM 43).



LED streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures in both directions on I-24 for streetlight conversions at MM 50 – 57 and MM 59 – 61.

Davidson County – I-24 and I-440

Bridge inspections.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/19, 5:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound for bridge inspections (MM 7 – 8). there will be a fill closure on the I-24 westbound ramp to I-440 westbound from 5:00am – 7:00am.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/20, 5:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound for bridge inspections (MM 7 – 8). there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 westbound under the I-440 eastbound ramp to I-24 westbound.

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Unpaved shoulder drop-off repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures along I-40 westbound for shoulder repair (MM 218 – 222.67).

Davidson County – I-440

Bridge inspections.

7/14 – 7/15, Daily, 4:00am – 11:00am, there will be lane closures on I-440 eastbound for bridge inspections. Ramps to I-65 will be closed from 5:00am – 6:00am (MM 5- 6).

7/16 – 7/17, Daily, 3:00pm – 8:30pm, there will be lane closures on I-440 westbound for bridge inspections. Ramps to I-65 will be closed from 7:30pm – 8:00pm (MM 5 – 6).

Davidson County – I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). there will also be temporary ramp closures, not to exceed three hours, on I-65 northbound at Armory Drive, I-440, and Wedgewood Avenue.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4). Some ramps may be temporarily closed on some nights for the resurfacing work.

Vegetation removal.

7/12, 7:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single right lane closure on I-65 southbound for vegtation removal along soundwall from Wedgewood Avenue to Exit 80 (MM 80 – 82).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial utility crossing work.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/20, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson County rest area for aerial utility crossing work (MM 170).

LOOK AHEAD 7/20, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Deal Road overpass (MM 180).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, continuously, the bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Hickman and Dickson County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Hickman County – SR 48

Drain replacement.

7/10, 6:30pm – 5:00am, there will be a road closure of SR 48 for a cross drain replacement (MM 25.9).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Robertson County – SR 257

The resurfacing on SR 257 from west of SR 11 (US-41) to the Sumner County line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 257 for paving operations (MM 11.69 – 14.5).

Robertson County – SR 258

The resurfacing on SR 258 from the Sumner County line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 258 for paving operations (MM 0 – 0.5).

