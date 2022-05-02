Roxy Regional Theatre cancels “Detroit ’67” due to illness

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre announces that due to positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases among our cast and crew preventing adequate rehearsal time, our board of directors has made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming production of “Detroit ’67”.

The Roxy apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety and well-being of our patrons, performers, and staff are our top priorities.

Ticket holders have been contacted regarding refunds, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the box office at 931.645.7699 or roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

In addition, our upcoming “Company Cabaret: Motown Hits”, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 18th, has been postponed until June (date to be determined).



Thank you so much for your patience and understanding, and we hope you all stay safe and well.



The Roxy looks forward to seeing you for the remainder of our productions in Season 39 … and stay tuned for news about our exciting 40th Anniversary Season announcement!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org