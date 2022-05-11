Clarksville Police Department reports Four Suspects in Custody after Carjacking, Pursuit

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, May 11th at approximately 6:38pm, the Clarksville Police Department received information that a vehicle with four suspects were traveling East on I-24 near Clarksville.

It was being tracked by a Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter and agents with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The vehicle got off the interstate at Exit 8 and crashed. The suspects then carjacked a vehicle at Exit 8 and law enforcement pursued them.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit to include Clarksville Police, THP and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department helicopter. The pursuit continued down several roads for about 10 minutes and eventually led back to the Exit 8 area where the vehicle ran off the roadway and wrecked.

All four suspects were taken into custody and no one was injured (victims, officers or suspects) during this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.