Hughes & Coleman Encouraging Cyclists to Take Precautions During Bicycle Safety Month

Clarksville, TN – The month of May marks National Bicycle Safety Month, and Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is encouraging cyclists of all ages to take precautions to keep themselves and loved ones safe when riding their bikes.

With more than 12.4% of Americans cycling regularly, according to Statista, it’s crucial to take safety precautions to prevent severe and even fatal injuries.

To help keep kids and adults safe, all Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers offices in Kentucky and Tennessee offer $5.00 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) certified helmets to community members. Hughes & Coleman covers a portion of the cost of each helmet in order to provide them to families at a discount.



Additionally, Hughes & Coleman has team members trained to fit children and adults with the helmet size best suited for them at every office location. The $5.00 CPSC certified helmets and free fitting are available at all Hughes & Coleman office locations during regular business hours (8:00am-5:00pm).



According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the most basic precaution to avoid injuries is wearing a properly fitted helmet, which reduces the likelihood of all head injuries by 48%.



“Helmets save lives. It’s as simple as that,” said Lee Coleman, co-founder, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. “According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 79% of fatally injured bicyclists were not wearing helmets. At Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers, we strive to protect all community members, so we are proud to provide certified helmets and offer fittings for anyone who comes into our offices.”



The National Survey of Bicyclist and Pedestrian Attitudes and Behavior reports that 46% of cyclists have never worn a helmet. In Tennessee, cyclists under the age of 16 are required, by law, to wear a helmet. However, there are no universal laws requiring a helmet in Kentucky, and in Louisville, only those cyclists under 18 must wear one when riding in any Metro Park.



Kentucky and Tennessee both score poorly regarding overall safety and bike friendliness. In 2018, Kentucky ranked 43rd, and Tennessee ranked 25th in the annual Bicycle Friendly State ranking from the League of American Bicyclists.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reported that in 2018, there were as many as 857 bicyclists killed in traffic crashes in the United States.

Keeping your bicycle well-maintained, checking tire pressure, brakes, and lights

Using lights when out before the sunrise or after sunset

Using hand signals to communicate direction change

Wearing high-visibility clothing

Following the direction of traffic and avoiding lane splitting

As the temperatures rise and more cyclists hit the road for exercise and adventure, it’s essential to not only wear a properly fitted helmet but also follow safety tips, such as:

Cyclists should also remember that state laws may have specific requirements regarding the use of bicycle lights. In Tennessee, bicycles are required to have a front white light visible from 500 feet and either a red reflector or a lamp emitting a red light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet. Similar laws apply in Kentucky.



For more information on bike safety, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/bicycle-safety-reminders.



Click here to get directions to the Hughes & Coleman office for $5.00 helmets and fittings.



Hughes & Coleman in Clarksville is located at 323 North Riverside Drive #100.



For information about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit www.hughesandcoleman.com.

About Hughes & Coleman

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for their clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death, and other case types.



Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call and works diligently with their clients to help them take control of their lives back. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.