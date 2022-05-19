84.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Sheriff's deputies to person Barricaded in Apartment
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to person Barricaded in Apartment

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies respond to barricaded female at Autumn Winds Apartments.
Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies respond to barricaded female at Autumn Winds Apartments.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – At approximately 10:00 am this morning, Thursday, May 19th, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a Writ of Eviction when an occupant in building 700 refused to leave.

MCSO responded to a barricaded subject at Autumn Winds Apartments, Building 700, 851 Ted Crozier Boulevard. Crisis Negotiators are on scene.

As of 12:17pm, the MCSO is still assessing the situation.

MCSO continues to work towards peaceful resolution. There are no threats to the public or immediate area.
 
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your patience as we continue to serve Montgomery County’s citizens.
 
Updates will be provided when available.

Previous articleAPSU Men’s Basketball signs Elijah Perkins
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online