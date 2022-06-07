Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police Service Dog Sabre passes Away

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Police Service Dog (PSD) Sabre passed away due to non-duty-related medical complications this morning.

Sabre, a German shepherd, was partnered with Deputy Kelley Potter since November 2017. Sabre worked tirelessly through his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office.

His keen ability saw him deployed to assist the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) as well as Robertson County and Cheatham County.

Sabre was best known for his bark, not his bite. While situated in his patrol vehicle, he would wait until a deputy would walk by, at the perfect moment, start frantically barking, causing them to jump.



Deputy Potter recounted one of his most memorable tracks with Sabre, “Deputies and Officers with CPD were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by shooting suspects. The suspects crashed their vehicle and fled the scene. Sabre quickly located the suspect’s scent. While tracking he located the slide to a firearm left behind and eventually caused the suspects to veer right into the arms of awaiting law enforcement.”

“This is truly a sad day for the Sheriff’s Office. Our Office’s K9 Unit is unmatched and its level of commitment is seen in the way they handle tough calls day in and day out. Their mission may be to find a missing person or fleeing suspect or mingle with schoolchildren at a community demonstration; nevertheless, what our K9s do is nothing short of remarkable. Sabre was just that. Remarkable. He served the citizens of Montgomery County for nearly five years. He will be missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to Deputy Potter and the entire K-9 Unit,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

Sabre was with his partner Deputy Potter and veterinary medical staff at the time of his passing.