Sunday, June 12, 2022
CPSC reports Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire, Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard

By News Staff
Recalled Electrolux multi-door refrigerator with in-door dispenser
U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Electrolux is recalling certain model Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker.

This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black.

Ice maker ice level detector arm
The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.


Product Information

Name of Product: Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators

Hazard: The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Recall Date: June 2nd, 2022

Units: About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)

The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Brand Model Number/
Product Type		 UPC Code Serial Range
Frigidaire Prof. PRMC2285AF
French Door		 0-12505-64714-7 1K90974428 – 1K21374177
Electrolux French Door ERMC2295AS 0-12505-64715-4 1K91272383 – 1K21374610
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AB 0-12505-64786-4 4A11005907 – 4A21110079
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AW 0-12505-64787-1 4A11010081 – 4A21112264
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AD 0-12505-64788-8 4A11314335 – 4A21112489
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AS 0-12505-64785-7 4A11005673 – 4A21201870
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2333AS 0-12505-64789-5 4A11317863 – 4A21112732
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AB 0-12505-64772-7 4A12104890 – 4A21204442
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AW 0-12505-64773-4 4A12012169 – 4A12012280
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AD 0-12505-64774-1 4A12219737 – 4A20906066
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AS 0-12505-64771-0 4A04409324 – 4A21200876
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2633AS 0-12505-64876-2 4A12012169 – 4A13402496
Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS26L3AF 0-12505-64792-5 4A11203977 – 4A21116296
Frigidaire Top Freezer FFHI1835VS 0-12505-64680-5 BA92424713 – BA21210491

 

Serial number locations for the different refrigerator types
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries: Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

Sold At: Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

Importer(s): Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, NC.

Manufactured In: United States, Mexico, and Thailand

Recall number: 22-143

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.


About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.

