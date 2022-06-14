86.5 F
Port Royal State Historic Park to hold Trail of Tears Resource Management Volunteer Project

Port Royal State Historic Park
Tennessee State ParksAdams, TN – Are you interested in cultural resource management? Come out to Port Royal State Historic Park on June 17th, 2020, and help preserve a portion of the National Trails Trail of Tears Northern Route Historic Roadbed!

Port Royal State Historic Park preserves approximately 300 yards of the original Northern Route of the Trail of Tears. The roadbed itself is a truly ancient, with documentation of the road by white settlers as an “Indian trade route” dating back to the 18th century.

The roadbed has swells on either side rising as high as 6 feet in some areas. This project seeks out to slowly remove as much underbrush and invasive species from those swells as possible and create a visually stunning view of the roadbed once the project is completed!

Date: June 17th, 2022
Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm
Meet at: The Trail of Tears’ parking lot at Port Royal State Historic Park

Park Ranger Bobby Cooley

Phone: 931.449.9175
Email: bobby.cooley@tn.gov

Port Royal State Historic Park is located at 3300 Old Clarksville Highway in Adams, TN.

