Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Juneteenth, Fort Campbell DONSA outpatient services

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, June 17th, 2022 and the Juneteenth federal holiday, Monday, June 20th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

June 17th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule June 17th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include Women’s Health Clinic, laboratory, occupational therapy, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Physical therapy is open until noon. Orthopedics and podiatry supports patients with scheduled appointments and who need acute care.

Adkins Dental Clinic, collocated with Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call on Friday, June 17th. Patients can contact 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028 for dental assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Byrd, main hospital, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, and Town Center pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday-Friday. The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal hours, Saturday June, 18th, 8:00am to 4:00pm.

June 20th | Juneteenth Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed June 20th in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. For behavioral health emergencies, go to the nearest emergency room.



Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, June 21st.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on federal holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.