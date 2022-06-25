Senator Marsha Blackburn Praises Pro-Life Movement Following Dobbs Decision

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud the Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process,” said Senator Blackburn.

“It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught. The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Not one penny of federal taxpayer money should fund Big Abortion’s mission to kill unborn children.

After she was sworn into the Senate, the first piece of legislation Senator Blackburn introduced sought to close the federal funding loophole that allowed Big Abortion providers like Planned Parenthood to receive family planning grants. Shortly after introducing her legislation, President Trump issued new regulations disqualifying family planning clinics with co-located abortion services from participating in the Title X program.

Blackburn supported legislation banning taxpayer funding for abortions as well as legislation prohibiting the authorization of federal funding for abortions via COVID-19 relief spending.

Blackburn called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Planned Parenthood over allegations the organization fraudulently applied for and received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Once President Biden took office, Senate Democrats blocked Blackburn’s bill to prohibit federal family planning grants from being awarded to any entity that performs abortions.

The American people deserve to know if their hard-earned dollars are being funneled to Big Abortion groups like Planned Parenthood.

Senator Blackburn led 144 of her Congressional colleagues in requesting the Government Accountability Office produce a report detailing all federal funding for Planned Parenthood and its Big Abortion affiliates.

Planned Parenthood must be held accountable for their unethical and despicable behavior.

As Chairman of the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives, Senator Blackburn’s work led to 15 criminal referrals related to late-term abortionists, abortion clinics, and tissue procurement businesses.

Blackburn has consistently supported legislation to defund Planned Parenthood.

Women deserve the right to know the consequences of having an abortion.

Senator Blackburn introduced the Woman’s Right to Know Act to protect the health of pregnant women and unborn children by providing adequate medical information for informed consent before abortions.

Adult men should not be allowed to traffic young girls across state lines for abortions.

Senator Blackburn supported the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act that would make it a federal crime to transport a minor across a state line to obtain an abortion.

Doctors should inform women when an unborn child is capable of feeling pain, and unaccompanied minors should not be able to obtain an abortion.

Senator Blackburn pushed for the Parental Notification and Intervention Act of 2003 that would require minors under 18 to gain parental consent before obtaining an abortion, with limited exceptions.

Blackburn also supported the Unborn Child Pain Awareness Act of 2004 which would require women be made aware when an unborn child could feel pain if an abortion is performed.

Every child that survives a botched abortion deserves access to the highest degree of medical attention possible. Violent criminals must be held accountable when they senselessly injure or murder an unborn child.

Senator Blackburn pushed for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act which passed the House of Representatives and would require health care practitioners to provide a child born alive following an abortion the same degree of care as any other child born alive.

Senator Blackburn successfully advocated for the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban which became law and prohibits any medical provider from performing a partial-birth abortion.

Blackburn successfully pushed for the Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 to be signed into law which created an additional federal offense for killing or injuring an unborn child.

All children are precious and should be protected.

Senator Blackburn supported legislation to prohibit discrimination-by-abortion against unborn children with Down syndrome as well as legislation preventing abortion on the basis of sex.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents a historic victory for the sanctity of life and for the millions of people who have worked diligently over the last 5 decades to foster a culture of life in the United States.