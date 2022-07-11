88.6 F
Events

Downtown @ Sundown happens this Friday featuring ACE Party Band

News Staff
By News Staff
Ace Party Band to play Downtown @ Sundown

Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, July 15th, 2022 Downtown @ Sundown will feature ACE Party Band! Beginning at 7:00pm.

ACE Party Band will show off their considerable musical range and take the stage! ACE Party Band has a sound for everyone with a versatile track list that includes anything from Michael Jackson to Lizzo to Chris Stapleton. With rave reviews throughout the southeast, Clarksville will have an incredible night of fun with ACE Party Band!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.
 
Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.
 
Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.
 
Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.
 
To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

