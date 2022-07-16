Double Pen House at Land Between the Lakes to be Restored

Land Between the Lakes, TN – HistoriCorps , a national nonprofit dedicated to fostering a preservation ethic in all through training volunteers in traditional trades skills, invites volunteers of all skill levels to help restore the Double Pen House at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area from September 18th – October 14th, 2022.

Land Between the Lakes serves its original recreational and educational mission through maintaining sites like the nationally-recognized Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum.

The Homeplace evokes the Civil War era in U.S. history through replicating a two-generation farm spanning the scenic, rolling landscape of northwest Tennessee. Today, interpreters in period clothing reenact daily chores on a real, working farm, where attention to details, routine, and craftsmanship is of the utmost importance.

Volunteers will travel to this popular site located 90 minutes northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, where they will join HistoriCorps’ preservation experts to learn and apply traditional roofing skills to restore the Homeplace’s iconic Double Pen House. HistoriCorps will provide all meals, tools, training, equipment, and a campsite; it is completely free to volunteer, and no prior construction experience is required.

Volunteers can sign up for one or more week-long project sessions at https://historicorps.org/homeplace-tn-2022-2/

About HistoriCorps

HistoriCorps , founded in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteers of all skill levels with hands-on preservation trades training. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps’ seasoned professionals to learn preservation skills and then put those skills to work preserving historic places across the United States.

HistoriCorps works to ensure the States’ cultural and historical resources will be enjoyed by generations to come.