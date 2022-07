Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian involved last night has been identified as Jennifer Felt of Clarksville, TN.

She was taken to Skyline Medical Center by helicopter and her last known condition was stable.

The driver of the SUV involved is Penny Abernathy of Clarksville, TN.

The crash is still under investigation and there are no further details that will be released at this time.