Manna Café Ministries hosts “Back to School Bash”, July 30th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Clothing Ministry is hosting a Back-to-School Giveaway at the Manna Parking lot (605 Providence Blvd.) on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

This Back-to-School Giveaway will have clothing and school supplies available for children and parents in need, household items, free food, and games!

This event is free and open to anyone in the public needing clothing assistance before the school year.



Manna Café Ministries serves people in need in Clarksville through food distribution and other vital resources. The mission of Manna Café Clothing Ministry is to minister through the distribution of clothing and household items, without charge, to children and low-income families and individuals.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.