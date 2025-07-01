Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases update to planned Water Outage, Road Closures for Oak Street, D Street, E Street, and Beech Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has scheduled water valve replacement work to begin at 9:00pm on Tuesday, July 1st, which will result in a temporary water outage and road closures in several areas.

Water service will be turned off on the following streets:

D Street (Oak Street to Beech Street)

Oak Street (Providence Boulevard to E Street)

E Street (Beech Street to Providence Boulevard)

Beech Street (Providence Boulevard to E Street)

Additionally, low water pressure may be experienced in surrounding areas during the work.

Updated Traffic Closures and Detours

Oak Street will be closed from D Street to E Street, and E Street will be closed from Providence Boulevard to Beech Street. Traffic will be detoured to Providence Boulevard and Beech Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment in the area.

The water valve replacement project is expected to be completed, with water service restored and roads reopened, by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, July 2nd.

