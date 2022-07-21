Clarksville’s Customs House Museum August 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton

August 4th – October 16th | Jostens Gallery

A variety of subjects come to life in the illuminated glasswork and engravings of Dr. John Stanton.

Thomas Adams: Pen & Inks from the Collection

August 5th – October 19th | Harvill Gallery

Local artist Thomas Adams captured iconic Clarksville sites in pen and ink with these drawings from 1973 and 1974. Experience these landmarks – some no longer standing – with this collection of delicate illustrations.

4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show

August 22nd – September 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

This annual exhibit from the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone showcases local artists, both amateur and professional, who are also veterans and military family members. The Cohen Clinic provides accessible mental health care to veterans and their loved ones.

Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now

Through August 14th | Kimbrough Gallery

From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

Train Stop: Clarksville & The Locomotive

Through August 28th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Clarksville’s history is closely tied to the railroad, and this exhibit showcases artifacts, photographs and stories to illustrate its impact on local industry and the community.

The Nature of Olen Bryant

Through September 5th | Crouch Gallery

In collaboration with the LeQuire Gallery & Studio in Nashville, this retrospective exhibit features a wide array of works by Tennessee treasure Olen Bryant. A revered professor of art at Austin Peay, Bryant’s sculptures have graced the inside of the Governor’s Mansion, prominent Tennessee museums and art collections across the country.

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

Through September 18th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind the scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

Exploring Our Town: An Adventure for All Ages

Explorers Landing

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market, or go fishing at The Landing and put on a show in the Puppet Theatre.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

August 4th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Ice Cream-O-Rama

Presented by Dairy Queen

August 20th, 1:00pm – 3:00pm | Museum Courtyard

It’s the final bash of the summer! Join us for the crazy fun, family-friendly Ice Cream-O-Rama at the Museum! Enjoy sweet treats from Dairy Queen of Clarksville, hit the bullseye at the dunking booth or throw a pie in the face of some community friends.

Be sure to show off your competitive side while playing some courtyard games. We’ll also have the delicious Taqueria Lo Arado Jalisco food truck set up to satisfy your hunger. This event is a Museum fundraiser to support our mission and the continuation of children’s programming, Explorers Landing upkeep and more.

Museum Programs

Touching History

Every Thursday in August, drop by between 1:00pm – 3:00pm | Memory Lane

All Ages | Free with membership or paid admission

Experience hands-on history as you grind coffee beans, discover how handmade fabric was crafted and spin a zoetrope in Touching History, a drop-by program for all ages. Step back in time as you interact with historic artifacts that give you a glimpse of life in a 19th-century log cabin before electricity.

Family Art Saturday: Make a Paper Kite

August 27th, drop by between 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Have you ever caught the perfect gust of wind for your kite and watched it soar high? Create your own paper kite in the Family Art Studio to take and play outdoors before the weather turns chilly.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm– 4:00pm and Wednesdays

10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Blue Star Museums

May 21st – September 5th

Blue Star Museums offers free Museum admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve, from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. Admission is good for the military ID holder and up to five family members.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Wall Art Sale

Offer expires August 31st, 2022

Looking to spruce up your walls? Seasons has local art and décor that will add some personality to any room. This month get 15% off all wall art; Museum members receive 25% off.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org