Nashville Sounds succumb to Norfolk Tides, 7-2

Norfolk, VA – After never trailing in the first three games of their series in Norfolk, the Nashville Sounds played from behind most of the night on Friday, falling 7-2 against the Tides at Harbor Park. All eight Sounds hits in the game were singles, and with Columbus’ win, the Sounds’ lead atop the division is back to a two-game advantage.

Norfolk snapped a five-game losing streak with their win and took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Josh Lindblom. Still down 1-0 in the fourth, the Sounds put together a rally. Jon Singleton led off with a single, and Pablo Reyes walked.

Then with two outs, Alex Jackson and Weston Wilson smashed consecutive RBI singles to put the Sounds ahead, 2-1. But the Tides hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the inning and never looked back.



Lindblom (3-7) gave up four runs on just three hits in five innings in the loss, and the Tides managed two in the seventh against Peter Strzelecki and one in the eighth off Alec Bettinger for a 7-2 final. Bruce Zimmermann (3-1) yielded two runs in five innings for the win.



The six-game series continues Saturday night at 5:35pm CT. Right-hander Adrian Houser (NR) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (62-40) on major league rehab assignment for the Brewers, and right-hander Mike Baumann (1-5, 493) is scheduled for Norfolk (47-55).

Post-Game Notes

Shortstop Brice Turang went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, moving his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the International League…he is batting .322 (19-for-59) during the streak…he’s reached safely in 22 games in a row, also the longest active streak in the league.

Outfielder Sal Frelick led off the game with a single and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base…he’s had multiple hits in each of his first four games with the Sounds and is 9-for-19 (.474) since coming up from Double-A.

The Sounds dropped to 8-25 on the season when they score three or fewer runs (54-15 when scoring 4-plus).

Infielder Pablo Reyes went 1-for-3 with a walk and is batting .355 (27-for-76) with a 1.023 OPS in 21 games since July 1st…he’s reached safely in 19 games in a row.

