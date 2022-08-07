Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that DeWALT is recalling its 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws because the miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.
DeWALT Recalls over 1.3 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury, Laceration Hazards
Hazard: The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.
Remedy: Repair
Recall Date: August 4th, 2022
Units: About 1,364,000 (In addition, about 118,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact: DeWALT at 800.990.6421 from 8:00am to 6:00pm ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dewalt.com/miter-saw-recall or at www.dewalt.com and click on Support then Safety Notices and Recalls for more information.
Description: This recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. The saws have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo. The model number is printed on the saw’s nameplate.
Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected. For the DWS779 and DWS780 models, the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the nameplate. For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries.
Only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled miter saws and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or to take their saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair. DeWALT is directly contacting all known purchasers.
Incidents/Injuries: DeWALT has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.
Sold At: Lowe’s stores, The Home Depot, and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com, and other websites from April 2019 through May 2022 for between $600.00 and $820.00.
Importer(s): DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Maryland
Manufactured In: Taiwan and Mexico
Recall number: 22-196