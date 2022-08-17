Clarksville’s Customs House Museum September 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in September at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, The Art of Clarksville, Spookies from the Collection, The Nature of Olen Bryant, Annual Staff Art Exhibit, Family Art Saturday: Illustrating the Sun, Latinx Heritage Month Pop-Up Exhibit & Spoken Word Showcase, 4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show, Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady

September 9th – October 30th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Laurén Brady is a visual artist living in Charlotte, Michigan whose paintings explore landscape, memory, and responding to current environments through expressive mark-making and bold use of color.

The Art of Clarksville

September 10th – October 26th | Crouch Gallery

This impressive collection of original artworks representing the expansive story of our community is on display together for the first time. From picture-perfect downtown views to charming watercolors of peaceful riverside scenes, the collection contains over 60 works of art that depict a historic Clarksville scene, were created by a Clarksville resident or both.

Spookies from the Collection

September 22nd – November 6th | Lobby

From a Victorian wreath made of human hair to mysterious portraits and dolls, get in the Halloween spirit with this selection of spooky artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

The Nature of Olen Bryant

Through September 5th | Crouch Gallery

In collaboration with the LeQuire Gallery & Studio in Nashville, this retrospective exhibit features a wide array of works by Tennessee treasure Olen Bryant. A revered professor of art at Austin Peay, Bryant’s sculptures have graced the inside of the Governor’s Mansion, prominent Tennessee museums, and art collections across the country.

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

Through September 18th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show

Through September 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

This annual exhibit from the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone showcases local artists, both amateur and professional, who are also veterans and military family members. The Cohen Clinic provides accessible mental health care to veterans and their loved ones.

Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton

Through October 16th | Jostens Gallery

A variety of subjects come to life in the illuminated glasswork and engravings of Dr. John Stanton.

Thomas Adams: Pen & Inks from the Collection

Through October 19th | Harvill Gallery

Local artist Thomas Adams captured iconic Clarksville sites in pen and ink with these drawings from 1973 and 1974. Experience these landmarks – some no longer standing – with this collection of delicate illustrations.

Exploring Our Town: An Adventure for All Ages

Explorers Landing

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market, or go fishing at The Landing and put on a show in the Puppet Theatre.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

September 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Magic of the Mind Starring Jeff & Kimberly

September 23rd, 8:00pm & September 24th, 7:00pm

$25.00 general admission tickets

Prepare to be mystified and enthralled by the “Dynamic Duo of Deception,” Jeff & Kimberly. Magic of the Mind entertains guests with world-class magic and mind-reading that ventures beyond mere illusion and verges on the unexplainable. Back by popular demand, experience this extraordinary show seen only at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Turner Auditorium in Downtown Clarksville. Tickets are available now on the Museum’s website.

Latinx Heritage Month Pop-Up Exhibit & Spoken Word Showcase

September 28th, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Free to the public

National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th – October 15th. Join us as the Museum partners with Austin Peay State University’s Latin Community Resource Center to host a pop-up exhibit and open mic showcase by Austin Peay students.



This event will spotlight the talented minds celebrating cultures, contributions, and resilience with visual art, spoken word, poetry, and more.

Museum Programs

Family Art Saturday: Illustrating the Sun

September 24th, 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle created collage-like illustrations of the sun by using hand-painted papers, which he cut and layered to form bright, cheerful images. Create your own unique illustrations of the sun by using paint, markers and other fun materials in this program. Learn about safe ways to enjoy the many health benefits of the sun too! Some paints may stain, please dress accordingly.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

September Sale

Offer expires September 30th, 2022

School is back in session and fall is headed our way! Shop at Seasons this month for unique décor, jewelry, books, kid’s toys, art and so much more. Receive 10% off your total purchase; Museum members receive 20% off all month long.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org