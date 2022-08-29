APSU This Week: Welcome back events continue throughout Austin Peay State University campus

Clarksville, TN – Welcome back events continue this week, the second week of the fall semester at Austin Peay State University.

Get to know your fellow Govs at the following sample of events:

‘Ida B. the Queen’ book talk on Thursday

APSU’s Felix G. Woodward Library has been selected to participate in the Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage grant program, sponsored by the American Library Association and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Join facilitator Eboné Amos, assistant professor of African American studies, for the fourth book discussion in a five-part series. This event, on Thursday, September 1st at 5:00pm, will be held at the Office of Equity, Access, and Inclusion. and is free and open to the public. For more information visit this link.

Paula Kovarik to visit campus for artist lecture, gallery talk, art-making demonstration

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.

Kovarik also will visit Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville campus for an artist lecture on August 31st at the Art + Design building, Room 120 at 6:00pm.



She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon until 1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.



And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk – from 5:00pm-7:30pm on September 1st – she’ll have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.

For more