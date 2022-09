Romania – Spc. Levi Line (holding binoculars) and Pfc. Camilo Vozzella, both infantrymen assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), fires the M240B at Smardan Training Area, Romania, on August 30th, 2022.

As they have for the last 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies.