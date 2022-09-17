APSU Volleyball ends Stacheville Challenge with sweep of UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – Perfection. Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team won all three of its Stacheville Challenge matches after sweeping UT Martin, Saturday, by scores of 25-17, 25-19, and 25-16 inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors improved to 6-1 all-time in the tournament.

Austin Peay (7-4) won its 11th-straight home match in the series and improved to 23-4 in the last 27 meetings and 13-1 against the Skyhawks in the Dunn Center since 2009. The Governors have won eight-consecutive sets overall and against the Skyhawks.



Austin Peay State University stretched its match win streak inside the Dunn Center to 14, the second-longest in program history, one shy of tying the record set during the 1991-92 seasons (last match of 1991, first 14 of 1992).



The APSU Govs posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since recording four-straight last season.



UT Martin (6-7) lost its fourth-straight match, dropping 12-consecutive sets in that span.



Austin Peay State University opened the match on a 6-0 run after a Mikayla Powell kill. The Governors scored eight of the first nine points, hitting .500 during the stretch. A 3-0 spurt increased



APSU’s advantage to 11-3, with Kelsey Mead dishing out eight assists to start the game. After the Skyhawks trimmed the deficit to one, the Governors countered with an 8-0 run to push the game to set point, 24-16. The second of Tegan Seyring’s five kills in the match ended the period.



In the first game, Powell posted five kills and hit .455. Maggie Keenan and Marlayna Bullington each had four kills. Keenan hit .800. Mead dished out 13 assists.



Austin Peay State University hit .382 in the opening frame.



The Governors rallied from an early deficit in game two to tie the affair at six after a Keenan solo block.

A 5-0 Governors’ spurt turned a four-point deficit into a 13-12 upper hand, a lead Taylor Mott‘s team would not relinquish.

APSU put together a 9-1 run to build a 17-13 advantage. A Governors’ 4-1 run was benefited by three Skyhawks’ attack errors, leading to a 22-16 upper hand. Austin Peay State University finished off the second set with Jaida Clark’s sixth kill of the match.Through the first two games, Keenan registered a .625 kill percentage. Mead totaled 20 assists. Bullington and Erin Eisenhart each had eight digs.UT Martin hit just .054 in the second stanza, tallying nine attack errors against 11 kills. A 4-0 Governors’ run gave Mott’s crew a 6-2 lead in the deciding game. Bullington had three of four kills during the stretch. Austin Peay State University hit .700 to open the third set and had 15 kills against no attack errors.

The APSU Govs built a 24-14 advantage on the strength of an 11-2 spurt and finished the set with Bullington’s match-high 13th kill.



Bullington hit .375, Saturday, to go along with nine digs. Powell totaled 12 kills for the second-straight match and hit .400. Keenan had eight kills and a .700 hitting percentage. Eisenhart came up with 10 digs, her 18th-straight match in double figures.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Volleyball

Mead dished out 31 assists, her 13th-consecutive in double figures and fourth match of 30-plus this year. Austin Peay State University improved to 4-0 in those matches. Janvier Buggs tallied 14 assists, her 15th-straight match in double figures, in the win. APSU committed a season-low two set errors.Austin Peay State University hit .391 in the match, breaking its season-high for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team’s first-ever ASUN Conference match is on September 23rd at Bellarmine. The first serve is set for 5:00pm CT.