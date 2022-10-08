APSU Soccer plays North Florida at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – With the postseason quickly approaching, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer hosts North Florida for Alumni Day and its home finale in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (3-6-5, 1-3-2 ASUN) enters the penultimate week of the regular season 11th in the ASUN Conference standings with five points, while North Florida (3-6-1, 2-3 ASUN) sits one spot above the Governors with six points.

Despite currently being outside of the eight-team playoff, the Govs are just two points behind eighth-place Bellarmine (1-4-8, 1-1-4 ASUN) and three points behind fourth-place Eastern Kentucky (6-4-2, 2-2-2 ASUN).



The APSU Govs earned their fifth ASUN point in a 1-1 draw, Thursday, in which sophomore Alec Baumgardt netted her fourth goal of the season in the 60th minute. Baumgardt’s score, the seventh of her career, moved her to 20th all-time in goals and 21st in career points with 17.



The APSU Govs are third in the ASUN with 181 shots and have attempted 39 attempts in the last two matches – the most since 2018. The Govs 21 shots on goal over last week also were the most in two matches since 2015.



North Florida is the fifth first-time opponent for APSU in 2022. The Govs are 0-1-3 in such matches this season.

About the North Florida Ospreys



2022 Record: 0-1-1 (0-0 Big Sky)

2021 Record: 9-4-3 (4-3-2 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: The Ospreys missed the 2021 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship by one match and had their season come to an end following a 2-0 loss to Jacksonville, October 23rd, 2021.

Notable Returners: Kayla Bond had three goals and five assists for the Ospreys in 2021, both have been limited to just three matches this season.

After not scoring in 2021, sophomore Dadah Jersi has scored twice for the Ospreys in 2022 and is second on the team in points.

All-Time Series: First meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University takes the pitch for the final time at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season in Sunday’s 1:00pm match against North Florida.

Sunday’s match is the first meeting between Austin Peay and North Florida.

The APSU Govs are 0-1-3 against first-time opponents this season, with draws against Idaho State, Bellarmine and Jacksonville and the lone loss being to UCA.

The Govs look to earn their first home ASUN Conference win against the Ospreys.

The APSU Govs are coming off a 1-1 draw against Jacksonville, Thursday, in which the Govs earned their fifth point in ASUN Conference play.

The Govs’ 19 shots against JU were their second-most of the season, while their 12 shots on goal were season high.

Austin Peay State University enters the weekend contest in 11th place in the ASUN standings, one spot below 10th-place UNF.

Alec Baumgardt netted her fourth goal of the season in the 60th minute against the Dolphins.

Six of Baumgardt’s seven-career goals have come in the second half.

With her score against the Dolphins, Baumgardt moved to 20th all-time in goals in program history. She also became the first Gov to record a goal in back-to-back matches since Claire Larose (2017-21) did so last season against Chattanooga (Sept. 3) and Evansville (Sept. 9).

Annabel Anderson and Ellie Dreas assisted on Baumgardt’s goal. It was the second multi-player assist of the season for APSU and the first since Tori Case and Haley Patterson assisted on Anna McPhie’s goal against UT Martin, August 31st.

Dreas’ assist was the second of her season. She is tied with Tori Case, Alison LaLance and Haley Patterson for the most on the team.

Lindsey McMahon has started a team-best 31-straight match to open her APSU career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played 90 minutes in all but one match this season and leads the team with 1246 minutes played.

Austin Peay State University’s 39 shots over its last two matches are its most in a two-game span since it combined for 41 attempts against Chattanooga and Belmont in 2018.

The APSU Govs’ 21 SOG in its last two matches is its most in a two-game span since the Govs combined for 24 shots on goal against Kennesaw State and Alabama State in 2015.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer)

Next Up For APSU Soccer

With its home slate now behind it, the Austin Peay State University soccer team plays three-straight road matches to conclude the regular season. The Govs travel to Deland, Florida for a Thursday 6:00pm match against Stetson, before facing Florida Gulf Coast next Sunday at noon.