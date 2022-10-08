Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis finishes APSU Hidden Duel with two wins against North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore Giovanni Becchis and freshman Aeneas Schaub earned victories on the final day of the APSU Hidden Duel, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After dropping his first set against North Alabama’s Carlos Matteredona Valor, Becchis rallied to win the second set, 6-3, before defeating Matteredona, 10-7, in the 10-point tiebreaker.

Schaub picked up his second-straight singles win in a straight-set (7-5, 6-3) victory against UNA’s Guilherme Diniz.



Austin Peay State University finished its three-day fall event with a tournament-best 17 wins which included five doubles and 12 singles victories.



Becchis leads the APSU Govs with a 5-0 singles record through two events, while he, Schaub, and freshman Sota Minami have all earned three doubles wins this fall.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for their penultimate fall event, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals.