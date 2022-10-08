62.8 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis finishes APSU Hidden Duel with two wins against North Alabama

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis sophomore Giovanni Becchis and freshman Aeneas Schaub both get wins on final day of APSU Hidden Duel. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Sophomore Giovanni Becchis and freshman Aeneas Schaub earned victories on the final day of the APSU Hidden Duel, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After dropping his first set against North Alabama’s Carlos Matteredona Valor, Becchis rallied to win the second set, 6-3, before defeating Matteredona, 10-7, in the 10-point tiebreaker.

Schaub picked up his second-straight singles win in a straight-set (7-5, 6-3) victory against UNA’s Guilherme Diniz.
 
Austin Peay State University finished its three-day fall event with a tournament-best 17 wins which included five doubles and 12 singles victories.
 
Becchis leads the APSU Govs with a 5-0 singles record through two events, while he, Schaub, and freshman Sota Minami have all earned three doubles wins this fall.

Day Three Results

Doubles

  1. Carlos Matarredona Valor / Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA) def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-3
  2. Lachlan Brain / Chris Zhang (UNA) def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU), 7-5
  3. Jamie Bixby / Guilherme Diniz (UNA) def. Thiago Nogueira / Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1

Singles

  1. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Carlos Matarredona Valor (UNA), 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
  2. Lachlan Brain (UNA) def. Sota Minami (APSU), 6-4, 0-6, 10-8
  3. Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-4
  4. Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Guilherme Diniz (UNA), 7-5, 6-3
  5. Chris Zhang (UNA) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-2, 6-1
  6. Jamie Bixby (UNA) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 7-5, 6-2

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for their penultimate fall event, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals.

