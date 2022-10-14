Planters Bank Presents… Tim Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, catch Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci in Tim Burton’s spooky Halloween thriller when Planters Bank Presents… “Sleepy Hollow” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 16th, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Ichabod Crane (played by Johnny Depp), a detective with unconventional methods of investigation, is sent to probe a series of gruesome murders in which the victims’ heads have been lopped off, thus strengthening the local legend of a Headless Horseman.

Christina Ricci is Katrina Van Tassel, the beautiful and mysterious girl with secret ties to the supernatural terror in this chilling film adaptation loosely based on Washington Irving’s classic tale.

Rating: R / Running time: 106 minutes / Release year: 1999 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Casper Van Dien, Michael Gambon / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures



Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Beetlejuice”, “Ghostbusters”, “Elf”, “The Polar Express”, “National Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

