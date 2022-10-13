APSU Men’s Tennis finish First Day of Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis wrapped up its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
Four Governors competed in the Singles Round of 128 and Doubles Round of 64.
In singles action, Schaub stole a set from Memphis’ Pablo Alemany, but dropped second and third, 6-2, 6-2.
All four APSU Govs drop the Qualifying Consolation Round of 64 which will be played at Bellarmine’s Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.
Day One Results
Doubles – Round of 64 (All times central)
Siim Troost / Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) def. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 8-4
Alexandre LeBlanc / JJ Mercer (UK) def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU), 8-4
Singles – Round of 128 (All times central)
Sergio Hernandez (LOU) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-2, 6-4
Pablo Alemany (MEM) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
Pavel Motl (MTSU) def. Sota Minami (APSU), 6-2, 6-3
Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-2, 6-0
Day Two Schedule
Singles – Qualifying Consolation Round of 64 (All times central)
Giovanni Becchis (APSU) vs. Maksim Bogdanovich (LIP) – 10:30am.
Aeneas Schaub (APSU) vs. Matthew Nice (BEL) – 11:30am.
Sota Minami (APSU) vs. Taj Hibbert (TSU) – 12:30am.
Tom Bolton (APSU) vs. Danillo Kovacevic – 12:30am.
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).