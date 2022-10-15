Clarksville’s Customs House Museum November 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in November at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Spookies from the Collection, Art of the Nashville Artist Guild, Of Thread & Lace, Lori Putnam: Far from Home, Vestige: Artists Creating Through Grief, Veterans Day at the Museum, Storytime & Craft.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Spookies from the Collection

Through November 6th | Lobby

From a Victorian wreath made of human hair to mysterious portraits and dolls, get in the Halloween spirit with this selection of spooky artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

Art of the Nashville Artist Guild

Through November 27th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals, and people of rural Kentucky.

Of Thread & Lace

November 1st – January 1st | Harvill Gallery

Enjoy the intricate details and delicate stitchery of this curated assortment of needlepoint, lace and embroidery.

Lori Putnam: Far from Home

November 3rd – January 3rd | Crouch Gallery

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions and intelligent use of color, Nashville native Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio. Far from Home features works inspired by her world travels.

Vestige: Artists Creating Through Grief

November 5th – January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

This invitational exhibition features works by artists who process grief and loss through art, including

award-winning artists like Alia El Bermani, Gaela Erwin, Cynthia Billingsley, David Iacovazzi-Pau, Kelly Hider, Mitzi Cross and Will Dargie.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

November 3rd, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5 – 8 pm.

Veterans Day at the Museum

November 11th, 10:30am

Join Susan P. Hunter, author of 77 Letters: Operation Morale Booster: Vietnam and director of the docuseries Take Me There: Vietnam, for a Veterans Day book signing and program honoring those who have served our country.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

November 3rd & 17th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Printing with LEGOs

November 26th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00–4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of The LEGO Group, created by Danish toymaker Ole Kirk Kristiansen, let’s use paint and LEGOs to print unique designs on paper. Create a magnificent LEGO structure using the 12-foot wall of LEGO Bricks in the Family Art Studio. Check out creative LEGO constructions made by the Museum staff, featured in the Inspiration Tower all month long.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains: The Snowflake Special

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and

Wednesdays, 10:00am- 2:00pm

Special Nov Hours: Running Fri, November 25th, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season – check out the Snowflake Special, exclusively for the holidays!

Seasons: The Museum Store

Food and Snacks Sale

Offer expires November 30th, 2022

Know a foodie in your life? Make a delicious gift basket for them with new snacks and food items from Seasons: The Museum Store. All snacks and foods are 10% off this month; Museum members receive 20% off.

Holiday Schedule

Thanksgiving

The Museum is closed Thanksgiving Day, but open for regular business hours November 25th – 27th.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org