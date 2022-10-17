Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 17th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 17th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ollie is a Labrador Retriever/Spaniel mix. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs 55 pounds. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Ollie would love a yard to play in and he will do great in water being a mix of 2 great water loving breeds. He will make a wonderful addition to your family! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Merlin is a young male Domestic shorthair cat. He is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and will be neutered before heading to his new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Diana Spencfur is an adult female Domestic short hair with a pretty mix of Tuxedo and possible calico coloring. She is fully vetted, litter-trained and spayed. She does well with other cats, dogs and children. Diana loves everyone, is cuddly, very vocal, and loving. She is great with a harness and leash and would be an awesome sidekick on little adventures.

This princess can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kaci is a stunning 7-Year-old female long hair Flame Point with piercing blue eyes. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed, FELV/FIV negative and on flea and tick prevention. Kaci is a quiet, sweet girl and she has a habit of wanting to hide in her quiet space and sleep all day. As if she has an internal clock, around 6L00pm-7:00pm she likes to come out for dinner and some loving and affection!

This low key girl can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 17-month-old female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel clean, and just absolutely loves people. She loves walks and being outdoors. She does well with other dogs but she does have a lot of that young puppy energy so an active family and a large yard to play in would be perfect for this amazing girl. Someone willing to keep working with her and keep her challenged and active will be wonderful.

Come meet this sweetheart through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is a super handsome Pit mix. He is vetted, neutered, house and crate trained. He is such a silly, goofy boy, who just wants to be where his family is at all times. He enjoys chilling out with you on the couch and playing with toys, ropes and balls.

He loves running around the yard and is the best helper with all your chores just being right there with you!! He does great with kids but no cats, please. Larry would like to be the only pet in the home to get all the attention he deserves.



Please give this guy a chance. Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rudy is a 4-year-old male Border Terrier mix, weighing in at around 14 pounds! He is very friendly, gentle, smart, and laid back. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and microchipped. He does well with other dogs and children and loves sleeping in bed with you! He enjoys chew toys and being with his people. This sweet boy is looking for his forever family.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Coco is a sweet 2-3-year-old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, has an appointment to be spayed before going to her new home and absolutely loves kids and people. She is very neat and keeps her kennel clean.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Envy is a 4-month-old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and ready for her forever home. This precious baby will need someone willing to help her overcome her shyness and timidness. She had a bit of a rough start to life and can be nervous with new situations.

Once she is comfortable she is very playful and loves treats, playing with laser pointers and anything with string she can chase after. She does well with other cats and has been around dogs and doesn’t seem to mind them. Older children might be fine but no young children at this time. If you have the time and patience for this little beauty she will definitely bring you happiness and laughter. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Catie is a charming senior gal. She is a Labrador Retriever/Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She enjoys romping around the yard with her best friend and housemate Molly ( another senior gal up for adoption) They enjoy coming in and settling down after a good run in the yard.

Please don’t be dissuaded by a senior pet. These girls are healthy and happy and still have so much love to give. They can be adopted together or separately with the right families to help them adapt to their new lives!

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing