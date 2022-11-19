APSU Football loses to #8 Alabama, 34-0

Tuscaloosa, AL – A week after forcing five turnovers, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team had a three-takeaway day against No. 8 Alabama but could not breakthrough on the scoreboard and fell 34-0, Saturday, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Austin Peay (7-4) had a pair of opportunities deep inside Alabama territory in the first half thanks to a pair of Alabama fumbles – one on special teams and a second by the offense.

The APSU Govs got to the Crimson Tide three-yard line after the first takeaway, but could not punch the ball into the end zone.



The Govs’ next offensive drive started after Demetries Ford forced and recovered a fumble and Austin Peay State University got inside the Alabama 10-yard line again. But the drive bogged down and the timing on the 25-yard field goal try went awry and APSU has left without points again.



Alabama (9-2) won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Crimson Tide made the most of the game’s first possession, marching 92 yards in 13 plays. Jase McClellan capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run and Alabama led 7-0 early.



The Crimson Tide would not score again until late in the second quarter, taking advantage of the Govs’ missed field goal. Young led Alabama on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that included a 35-yard run by McClelland. Young connected with Jermain Burton on a four-yard touchdown run and the Alabama lead expanded to 14-0. Alabama would lead 17-0 at halftime as Will Reichard hit a 29-yard field goal before the break.



Alabama’s defense controlled the second half, limiting Austin Peay to 77 offensive yards. Alabama would score touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters to extend its lead further. McClellan scored his second touchdown midway through the third quarter on a nine-yard run. Young and Burton connected again for the game’s final score with 13:20 left in the game.



Four Austin Peay State University defenders ended the game with 10-plus tackles for the first time in over a decade. Ethan Caselberry was credited with 13 tackles, Shamari Simmons had 12 tackles, with Kory Chapman and Antoine Williams each adding 10 tackles.



The APSU Govs third takeaway came in the fourth quarter when Cedarius Doss intercepted a pass inside the Austin Peay 10-yard line, he also had four tackles and an additional pass breakup.

Scoring Summary

Drae McCray led Austin Peay State University’s offense with a career-high 12 receptions for 92 yards, becoming the fourth Governors receiver with 1,000 yards in a season. Mike DiLiello completed 20-of-32 passes for 147 yards.Young completed 12-of-24 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Alabama offense. Burton caught seven of those passes for 128 yards and both touchdowns. McClellan added 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

APSU 0, UA 7 – Starting on their own eight-yard line, Alabama covered the 92 yards in 13 plays on the game’s opening drive to open with a touchdown. The Crimson Tide converted an early 3rd-and-5 with a 14-yard pass by Bryce Young to Jermaine Burton. Alabama then connected on back-to-back big plays to get into Austin Peay territory – Roydell Williams carried the ball 13 yards then Jase McClellan went for 28 yards. Alabama slowly moved the ball down the field with a 13-yard pass by Young to Ja’Corey Brooks getting the ball inside the APSU 20-yard line. Later Young ran for seven yards with a trio of Governors converging to keep him out of the end zone at the one-yard line. McClelland’s one-yard run provided the game’s first touchdown.

APSU 0, UA 14 – After an Austin Peay State University missed field goal, Alabama started with the ball on its own 20. They covered the 80 yards in eight plays to score the game’s second touchdown. The Crimson Tide opened the drive with McClelland’s 35-yard run to quickly enter APSU territory. Four plays later, Alabama faced a 4th-and-5 on the APSU 40-yard line and converted on Young’s 23-yard pass to Jermaine Burton. Alabama needed just three more plays to score, Young finding Burton again for the four-yard touchdown completion.

APSU 0, UA 17 – An Alabama interception set up its offense at the Austin Peay 45-yard line. A 15-yard Young-to-Burton completion opened the drive and three plays later Alabama was inside the Govs’ 20-yard line. Austin Peay State University’s Hosea Knifeley got a key sack on 3rd-and-3 to force a 29-yard Alabama field goal.

APSU 0, UA 24 – Alabama added to its lead its second drive of the second half. Starting on its own 35-yard line, Alabama broke out of its territory with Young’s 50-yard completion to Burton, moving the ball to the APSU 15-yard line. Two plays later, McClellan’s nine-yard touchdown run extended the Alabama lead.

APSU 0, UA 27 – Alabama recovered an Austin Peay State University fumble to start its next scoring drive at the Govs’ 29-yard line. An 11-yard Young pass to Robbie Ouzts got the drive underway, but the APSU Govs defense forced a rush for no gain and an incomplete pass to get to 3rd-and-10. Alabama appeared to score a touchdown as Young strung out a play and found a receiver in the end zone, but an ineligible receiver penalty negated the play. Alabama would get an 11-yard completion on the ensuing play, but Cedarius Doss stopped the receiver short of the line to gain. Alabama settled for a 30-yard field goal to extend its lead.

APSU 0, UA 34 – Starting on its own 34-yard line after an Austin Peay State University punt, Alabama needed eight plays to cover the 66 yards for its fourth touchdown. Young found Traeshon Holden on an 18-yard pass play for the drive’s opening first down. A 16-yard completion to Williams put the ball inside the APSU 20-yard line. Three plays later, Young found Burton in the flat for a 10-yard touchdown completion.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team now awaits word from the NCAA FCS Playoff committee if it will continue its season. The 2022 FCS championship selection show airs on Sunday at 11:30pm CT on ESPNU.