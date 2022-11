Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the victim of the vehicle and pedestrian crash from November 18th, 2022 on Providence Boulevard has been identified as 55-year-old James Nickell of Clarksville, and his next of kin has been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.