APSU Football has Seven Players receive ASUN All-Conference Football recognition

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team had seven student-athletes named to the ASUN All-Conference team following the league’s inaugural season, Wednesday.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Drae McCray and lineman Chandler Kirton picked up the all-conference nod, while linebacker Antoine Williams and defensive backs Shamari Simmons and Demetries Ford picked up the honors on defense. The Governors also had a pair on the all-conference specialist team, with kicker Maddux Trujillo and punter. Matt Rigney being selected.

“I am beyond proud of these guys and our team for all they accomplished this year,” said head coach Scotty Walden. “These guys are more than deserving of their all-conference recognition! Hard work pays off!”

Of the seven Govs selected, three are sophomores, two are juniors, one is a freshman, and just one is a senior. However, Ford – the lone senior – is eligible to return for another season at Austin Peay State University in 2023.

ASUN All-Conference Selections

Demetries Ford – Defensive Back

Demetries Ford ranks second in the FCS with 1.7 passes defended per game with 19 total passes defended and 16 pass breakups – he leads the ASUN in all three categories. Ford also intercepted three passes, which is tied for the Austin Peay State University team lead and third in the ASUN.

Ford’s 19 total passes defended tied the APSU single-season record, which had stood since 2002. Ford also recorded 49 interception return yards on his three picks, which was tied for fourth in the ASUN.

The South Miami, Florida native totaled 37 tackles – including 23 solo stops – to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was the ASUN Defensive Player of the week after posting two interceptions and three tackles at Kennesaw State.

Chandler Kirton started and played in all 11 games for Austin Peay State University at right guard, recording 33 knockdowns.

A consistent presence on Austin Peay State University’s offensive line, Kirton helped the Governors average 31.5 points per game, which ranked 32nd in the FCS this season.

An Atlantic Beach, Florida product, Kirton blocked for an offense that passed for 2,580 yards and rushed for 2,082 yards.

The APSU offense was one of two in the ASUN that accumulated 2,000-plus rushing and passing yards this season.

Drae McCray – Wide Receiver

The fourth 1,000-yard receiver in Austin Peay history and the first – and only – in ASUN Conference history, Drae McCray led the conference and ranked 10th in the FCS with 1,021 receiving yards this season. McCray finished with 31 more receiving yards than the next closest receiver in the ASUN. McCray also caught a league-leading nine touchdowns, which ranked 17th in the FCS.

McCray had 76 receptions – 23 more than the next closest ASUN receiver – and averaged 6.9 receptions per game – 2.1 more than the next closest ASUN receiver. McCray’s 6.9 receptions per game ranked 11th in the FCS and his 76 receptions ranked eighth in the country.

The Tallahassee, Florida native recorded three games with 10 receptions and four games with 100-plus yards – the Govs were 4-0 when he topped the 100-yard mark. McCray was the Govs’ leading receiver in nine of 11 games. He also added 12 rushes for 54 yards and three kick returns for 54 yards.

Matt Rigney – Punter

Matt Rigney, who is on the FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List, punted 44 times for 1,799 yards and averaged 40.9 yards per kick.

Rigney has averaged 40-plus yards per punt in back-to-back seasons and joins Devin Stuart as the second punter in program history to post two seasons with a 40-plus yard average.

Rigney ranked third in the ASUN in punting average and had eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Rigney also had eight punts of 50-plus yards and matched his season high with a 57-yard punt in the season finale against Alabama. The Newcastle, Australia native had just two touchbacks in his 44 punts.

Shamari Simmons – Defensive Back

Despite being schemed against by every opposing offense, Shamari Simmons ranked 14th in the ASUN with 63 total tackles and was tied for the APSU team lead and third in the ASUN with three interceptions.

Simmons closed the 2022 season with three-straight double-digit tackles performances, including a career-best 12 tackles in back-to-back games against Kennesaw State and Alabama.

The Ashland, Alabama product recorded 38 solo tackles, which ranked seventh in the ASUN. Simmons also added 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and four pass breakups. He also had 35 interception return yards on his three picks, which ranked eighth in the conference.

Maddux Trujillo – Kicker

Maddux Trujillo, who is on the Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award Watch List, tied the Austin Peay State University record and made the longest field goal in ASUN Conference history when he connected from 55 yards against Jacksonville State.

Trujillo also hit the third-longest field goal in AUSN history when he connected on a 49-yarder in the season opener against Western Kentucky. Trujillo’s 55-yard field goal is the sixth-longest in the FCS and is tied for the ninth-longest in Division I football this season.

The Flowery Branch, Georgia native ranked third in the ASUN and 29th among FCS kickers with 77 points scored this season. Trujillo hit 11 field goals – the fifth-best single season in APSU history – and 44 PATs – the second-best single-season total in program history. Trujillo’s 77 points scored are the 10th-best single-season mark in Austin Peay history.

Antoine Williams – Linebacker

Antoine Williams, who is a finalist for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, ranked second in the ASUN with 91 total tackles and third in the conference with 12.5 tackles for loss – he is the only player in the ASUN that ranks in the top three in both categories.

Williams also averaged 8.3 tackles per game, which ranked second in the conference, and four sacks, which is tied for seventh in the ASUN. The Birmingham, Alabama native also recorded 42 solo tackles, which was tied for fourth in the ASUN.

Williams also added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, and a blocked punt in 2022. He led Austin Peay State University in tackles, tackles for loss, and defensive touchdowns and ranked second on the team in sacks.

Williams recorded a career-best 14 tackles in the season opener and then proceeded to lead the Governors with three double-digit tackle games in 2022. Williams added 10 tackles against Alabama, his second game with double-digit tackles against an FBS program. He was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-high 4.0 tackles for loss against Murray State, which was the best single-game total by an APSU Gov since 2002.