Planters Bank Presents… “Christmas Vacation” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – There’s no place like home for the holidays! Join us for nonstop laughter when Planters Bank Presents… at the Roxy Regional Theatre the hilarious holiday favorite National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at 6:00pm.

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as the dad (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1989 / Director: Jeremiah Chechik / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org