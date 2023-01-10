Austin Peay State University to exhibit works by Carl E. Moore at The New Gallery

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) The New Gallery, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, continues the 2022-23 exhibition season with “The Revolution Has Been Televised,” a solo exhibition by Memphis-based artist Carl E. Moore.

“I have been waiting for this exhibition for a long time as I have been a fan of Moore’s paintings for many years,” Michael Dickins, director of The New Gallery, said. “Moore uses media-based contemporary events as the primary theme of his work. By taking those situations and reducing them down to their most basic form, with directed compositions, it allows him to control the narrative.

“He uses bold color and content to redefine the conversation by developing a social connection between the characters and their environment. The color becomes an important part of that dialogue, and the content becomes part of the social statement. This exhibition features many new works by Moore that have yet to be seen by the public.”

In the exhibition essay, written specifically for this exhibition by Adrian Duran, professor of art history at the University of Nebraska, the writer states, “[Moore’s] method of creating images from collected and collaged sources, gridding them to scale, and carefully working them to finality quiets the tensions of their content.

Rather than instantaneous outrage, shock or shame, we are offered space and time. The works are less declarations than provocations. They are points of entry into conversations already underway, conversations that for many are long overdue.”

The exhibit is opens on Wednesday, January 11th, and runs through February 10th at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the Austin Peay State University campus.

There are several events associated with this exhibition:

Carl E. Moore will present an artist lecture on his work and creative practice on February 1st at 6:00pm in room 120 of the Art+Design building.

A reception and gallery talk with Moore will be held in The New Gallery on February 2nd, beginning at noon.

This exhibition will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk; on February 2nd, from 5:00pm – 7:30pm.

All events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at: www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery

Hours for The New Gallery are Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:00pm. Closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar. For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

About Artist Carl E. Moore



Carl E. Moore received his BFA and MFA from the Memphis College of Art. He is the recipient of the Emmett O’Ryan Award for Artistic Inspiration and the 2019-20 CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship award.

He has exhibited in various galleries and museums throughout the country. He has also curated and organized numerous exhibitions in small galleries, non-profits, alternative, and independent spaces, as well judged local and national exhibitions.



His work deals with identity and color, by comparing social ideologies about race, stereotypes, and personal beliefs to everyday colors and the perception of these colors in our environment.



Moore currently lives and works in Memphis, Tennessee.



You can learn more about his work at www.carlemoore.com and on Instagram at @carle.moore.